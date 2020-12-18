Brackney cites experience in interview for Dallas job

Answering the first question, which asked candidates why they were a good fit for Dallas, Brackney said not only does she have the on-paper qualifications but the shared values needed to be an effective chief in the Texas city.

“What you won't see on my resume is that long before we talked about cultural humility, I was designing those curriculum for the state of Pennsylvania for all officers in order to be certified as police officers,” she said. “What you won't see is the many hours that I spent as the lead of our training academy itself, in designing curriculum and pedagogy, so that we would have the best training for officers in the spaces in which they were going to operate.”

When asked about reducing homicides, Brackney answered that such crimes tend to be connected to and driven by other issues, such as poverty and mental health.

“Poverty is definitely a precursor and people will create their own economies if they don't believe they have access to business economies,” she said. “Domestic violence has always been an issue, intimate partner violence has always been an issue, and the reason that it still continues to go on is because we are in a patriarchal system.”

