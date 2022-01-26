Boys and Girls Clubs CEO to step down

After more than a decade leading the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia, James Pierce is stepping down from his position as chief executive officer, the organization announced Wednesday.

Pierce, who started as CEO in 2009, will stay on until a successor is chosen.

During his tenure, Pierce has grown the organization’s footprint, starting clubs in Scottsville and expanding into Southwood. He also oversaw the opening of a new facility for the Cherry Avenue Club near Buford Middle School and the planning for a 52,000-square-foot building near Jack Jouett Middle School, which is expected to open this year.

The nonprofit has clubs in Charlottesville as well as in Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Orange, and Madison counties.

“The legacy of James Pierce more than a decade of tremendous innovation and growth,” Board President Liza Borches said. “Together with an incredibly talented and diverse staff, James has stewarded incredible investment into our community’s most cherished asset — our children. The board looks forward to bringing on new leadership capable of continuing this remarkable trajectory and ensuring a strong future for generations to come.”

The announcement didn’t say what was next for Pierce other than that he’ll remain in Charlottesville as “a trusted advisor” to the organization.

“My pride in our organization’s accomplishments during the past 13 years is only exceeded by my daily pride in our members,” Pierce said in a statement. “The families, volunteers, staff, supporters, and community have transformed opportunities for our area’s children and teens. In turn, our members have moved ahead in school, learned healthy habits, taken leadership in service, and inspired us all in the process.”

The Board of Directors is planning a national search for the next CEO, according to the news release. Sandra Thomas, the board’s treasurer, will lead the search process. Administrative staff also will assist.