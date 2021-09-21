Boyles answers questions about Brackney firing, Walker pushes for police reform

Walker said she didn’t understand the concern because Boyles publicly discussed the decision in the op-ed.

“It’s not that we can’t [discuss it] because I think the city attorney has said we are permitted to. There are pieces of it that I think are more complex than just us talking about the one decision,” Snook said.

Snook said he feels the issue with the discussion is partly that the City Manager was permitted under city charter to fire Brackney and it wasn’t a decision the City Council is authorized to have control over.

Councilor Michael Payne voiced support for public discussion of Brackney’s termination.

“I’ve been more open to [discussing it] … it should be discussed at a meeting, I would be more comfortable if it wasn’t the next meeting, just to have a little more notice in terms of what the parameters will be in terms of personnel matters,” Payne said. “But certainly, at a minimum, I think it’s true that there ought to be a public discussion and some response from city leadership ... to the extent they can be openly discussed as personnel matters.”

Snook said he agreed with Payne.