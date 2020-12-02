Borches receives top Chamber honor for 2020

In introducing Borches, Cromwell said she was an outstanding business person and community leader.

“Her leadership in 2020 has been extraordinary, adapting to the business challenges of the pandemic while reaching out to support community members in need,” she said.

Carter Myers’ helpline lasted for a few months. In addition to helping community members, the team also assisted with Meals on Wheels deliveries when the organization was in need of volunteers and vehicles, Borches said. They also volunteered with the PB&J Fund, which gave out meals on Fridays to area families.

“We had people, we had cars, and we had time,” she said in an interview about the effort.

As business at the dealerships picked up, they added extra measures to keep people safe, such as picking up and dropping off cars in need of service to limit the number of people in their buildings.

Borches said she hoped the award would help inspire people who are exhausted and have been working hard.