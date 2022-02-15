 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Body found near retention pond in Pantops

Body located Pantops

A screenshot of a Google Maps aerial view of the general location in Pantops where the deceased person was located by Albemarle County Police Tuesday morning.

A body was found near a retention pond  on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say they do not suspect foul play.

According to county police, police and fire rescue responders responded to reports of a body found in the grassy area near the pond at the intersection of Rolkin Road and Olympia Drive around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The area is mostly multi-family homes, single familyi residences and some commercial properties and is just north of U.S. 250, also known as Richmond Road.

No information has been released about the identity of the dead person or how the person wound up in the location and the case remains under active investigation, county police say.

