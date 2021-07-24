Body believed to be missing UVa lecturer found in SNP

Shenandoah National Park authorities suspended the search for Julia Christine Devlin after a preliminary identification of remains found Saturday morning.

Devlin, a 55-year-old economics lecturer at the University of Virginia, has been missing since July 14. Her wrecked vehicle was found July 17. The body of a woman believed to be Devlin was discovered by searchers in extremely steep and rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park, according to a news release from Shenandoah National Park.

The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Augusta County for a positive identification and to determine cause of death.

Park staff led the search with help from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Search and rescue and K9 teams from throughout the area also assisted with the search, according to the release.

— Staff reports