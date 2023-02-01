Bob Good wins House committee seats after initially opposing new speaker

The Republican who represents Charlottesville in the U.S. House of Representatives has been appointed to the chamber’s budget committee and named chairman of the subcommittee that has jurisdiction over employer-employee relations, labor statistics as well as pension, health and other employee benefits.

The 5th District’s Bob Good was one 21 House Republicans who initially blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California from the speaker’s seat last month. After a five-day, 15-ballot fight, Good joined a group of fellow Republicans who voted “present,” a move that let McCarthy take the speakership on Jan. 7.

Now many in that bloc have won plum committee assignments from McCarthy.

On Tuesday, Good was named chairman of the Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee. He was also appointed to serve on the House Budget Committee.

“I am honored,” Good told The Daily Progress via email on Wednesday. “I will work to hold the Biden Administration accountable for federal regulatory overreach that is hurting our economy, and for their efforts to elevate union bosses over workers and small businesses. Ultimately, I want to help facilitate a business climate that encourages job and wage growth.”

On Twitter, Good said he planned to “rid our school systems of the woke agenda of the left.”

“I will work to diminish the harmful actions of union bosses, facilitate a business climate that encourages job and wage growth, and reduce the federal regulatory overreach that is hurting our economy,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

He also promised to bring down the $31.5 trillion national debt.

“I will continue the fight for transformational change to the way Washington operates and put the brakes on the Democrats’ out-of-control borrowing and spending,” he tweeted.

The top-ranking Democrat on Good’s subcommittee, Mark DeSaulnier of California, said he is willing to work with Good and all of his colleagues across the aisle.

“That being said, my priorities lie in evidence-based solutions to the problems facing our nation and investing in educators, students, and workers,” DeSaulnier told The Daily Progress on Wednesday.

Good was not the only House Republican who challenged McCarthy’s speakership that wound up with a new leadership position.

Reps. Chip Roy of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Thomas Massie of Kentucky won seats on the powerful Rules Committee, which dictates how bills come to the House floor.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was awarded a seat on the Oversight and Accountability Committee, which already plans to launch investigations into the Biden administration.

And Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was returned to the Oversight and Natural Resources committees after Democrats removed him two years ago for posting threats to other lawmakers online.