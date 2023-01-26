Boar's Head Winter Wander raises $10,000 for charity

The Boar’s Head Resort’s Winter Wander event over the holidays raised a total of $10,000 that it says will benefit five local charities.

The money will be evenly divided between the Blue Ridge Area Foodbank, Charlottesville Free Clinic, Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Virginia and the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA, the resort announced on Tuesday. Each group will receive $2,000.

The Boar’s Head is owned by the University of Virginia Foundation.

The Winter Wander is an annual event at the resort featuring a half-mile path with lights and other holiday decorations. The next wander is slated to run from Nov. 17 to Jan. 6.