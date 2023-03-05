No one was injured, but a structural engineers may want to examine some columns supporting the portico at the north wing of Barracks Road Shopping Center after a BMW driver plowed into the pedestrian pathway Sunday morning.

"She hit two columns," said Luke Brown, co-owner of Skyline Cleaners.

Brown said that the incident destroyed some of the decorative woodwork surrounding the metal poles that support the roof over the sidewalk.

"I'm hoping that there won't be any structural damage," said Brown.

Brown said the cleaners, like the driver, seemed unhurt by the incident-- although he said the driver seemed embarrassed as she chatted with a Charlottesville Police officer and while watching a tow-truck driver hoist her damaged vehicle.

A Charlottesville police spokesman did not reply Sunday when messaged about the incident, but this appears to be at least the fourth time a vehicle has struck a structure this year.

• On Jan. 4, a motorist careened down a steep slope and crashed into a vacant meeting room at the DoubleTree hotel off U.S. 29 north in Albemarle County.

• On Jan. 30, a motorist crashed her BMW through the front of the Package Depot store in Ivy Square Shopping Center in Charlottesville.

• On Feb. 6, a driver smashed through brickwork while destroying a wall of a urology clinic at 155 Riverbend Drive on Pantops Mountain in Albemarle.

Only the Package Depot incident, which injured an employee, appears to have resulted in a summons against the driver. In that case, 71-year-old Charlottesville resident Anne Moore Milnor was charged with reckless driving. She has a hearing slated for Tuesday morning in Charlottesville General District Court.