When life gets a bit fusty and social media's churn is just too much, it’s time to rise a couple thousand feet above it all with a relaxing ride on Central Virginia’s mountainous rim.
The Charlottesville area is blessed with easy access to the Blue Ridge Parkway and Shenandoah National Park’s Skyline Drive, curvaceous mountain roads that alternately hug the mountains and dally with precipices.
The roads feature picturesque panoramas to fill a hard drive and act as a visual nerve tonic, especially if your ride is the ultimate expression of sensory and social freedom — the motorcycle.
Perhaps the most beauty-per-mile is between Skyline Drive’s 2,300-foot elevation Swift Run Gap in Greene County and the 3,200-foot elevation Raven’s Roost Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Nelson County. About 60 miles separates the two, which will take about two hours at the 35 mile per hour speed limit on much of the road.
With July heat in full bloom, mornings best suit a scenic Saturday ride, and this one starts on U.S. 250 west of Charlottesville to Route 151 in Nelson County. Route 151 hosts many breweries, wineries, cideries and even a distillery, earning it the tourist moniker of “Craft Beverage Trail.”
Many offer food service and some feature fare from local farms to go with flights, growlers, glasses and bottles of their products. There are also a couple of fine little barbecue joints along the road.
Saturdays also bring the Nelson County Farmers Market in Nellysford. Various vendors offer a selection of fruits, veggies, meats and crafts but the wonderful homemade cinnamon rolls from Roller’s Bakery of Waynesboro and Miller’s Bake Shop of Stuart’s Draft, make the morning great.
Buy one from each and enjoy one while sitting on a swing in the gazebo near the market. Stuff the other in a saddle bag for later.
Back on the road, Route 151 southbound leads to Beech Grove Road and a right turn to go past Wintergreen to the Blue Ridge Parkway at Reeds Gap.
Turn right on the parkway and go north toward Raven’s Roost overlook, one of the most scenic of the parkway’s offerings. Be forewarned that road crews recently resurfaced the stretch from Reeds Gap to Humpback Rocks Visitor Center using a layer of tar covered with a thick layer of loose gravel.
Eventually the loose gravel packs down hard to create a good surface, but until it does there are some hazardous spots for vehicles off all types, especially motorcycles and bicycles. Slow down if you want to stay on two wheels.
The road surface may be less than ideal, but the view at Raven’s Roost never disappoints. A great place for a picnic, it’s also one of the most popular locations on the parkway to get engaged or elope, so be careful.
The parkway descends about 1,300 feet as it curves its way to Afton Mountain. If you’re pressed for time, you can take U.S. 250 back into town but continuing onto Skyline Drive is its own reward.
It will cost you $30 per passenger vehicle, or $25 per motorcycle, to enter Shenandoah National Park, but the pass is good for a week and the views last a lifetime.
As Skyline Drive rises from Afton Mountain’s 1,900-foot summit, the road curves, twists and bends beneath towering trees that shade the road and hold in the morning’s cool. By the time it reaches 2,500-foot Trayfoot Mountain Overlook, the trees have moved back from the road and summer is making itself known in the bright sunshine.
Trayfoot is a great place to have one of those cold drinks you packed before leaving home, enjoy the other cinnamon roll, pull out the camera and take pictures. Seven miles up the road is the Loft Mountain Visitor’s Center. COVID-19 has kept the restaurant closed, but the restrooms are open and the gift shop is ready for business.
Continuing toward Swift Run Gap, the scenery changes from rolling meadows and distant mountains to craggy rock faces and Shenandoah Valley vistas. It’s beautiful but distracting and it seems road designers placed curves just beyond the most amazing views. Stop often but watch the road when you’re rolling.
Getting off Skyline Drive at Swift Run Gap brings the ride to U.S. 33, but it’s not over yet. The road into Stanardsville has its share of curves and twists and scenery.
Being as it’s now lunchtime, take a quick detour into Stanardsville on Business Route 33 and stop by the Lafayette Inn and Restaurant.
With a strong air conditioner keeping customers comfortable, the 180-year-old inn offers sandwiches, dinners and a Sunday brunch. Judging by the blackened bleu burger, hamburger fans will not be disappointed.
Including stops, it’s been a 5-hour mini-vacation, but all good things must end. There are backroads you can take, including Route 810 that meanders through Greene and Albemarle County into Crozet.
Sometimes, however, the direct route is the best route, so just take U.S. 33 into Ruckersville and the intersection with U.S. 29 and head south into town. You still have Saturday night and Sunday to prepare for the work week and next weekend you can do it again.
