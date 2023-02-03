The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is encouraging students to participate in its 2023 annual School Food Drive.

Local students, educators and other interested parties can register to participate in the food drive until Feb. 27. Food will be collected at designated areas at participating schools and then donated to the food bank. All the food collected goes to the food bank and its pantry partners in the greater Charlottesville area.

The annual School Food Drive boosts food supplies at the food bank in spring when donations typically run lower than usual. The food collected will provide meals for nearly 21,000 individuals and families experiencing hunger who are served each month by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and its 90 partners – soup kitchens, shelters and nonprofits – and programs throughout the city of Charlottesville and counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Culpeper, Fluvanna, Greene, Madison and Orange.

Since the annual School Food Drive began in 2011, schools and organizations have collected 84,883 pounds of food and helped provide 69,967 meals for neighbors.

If your school or business would like to participate in the School Food Drive or learn more, contact volunteer and food drive coordinator Brynna Strand at bstrand@brafb.org by Feb. 27.