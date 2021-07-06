Blood donations needed as demand drains supply

“The acute blood shortage at the beginning of the pandemic really galvanized our blood bank to plan for sustained and widespread shortages,” said Dr. James Gorham, medical director of Blood Bank and Transfusion Medicine Services at the UVa Health System.

“We developed an adaptable, tiered institutional response that allows us to better provide blood for patients who most need it, even when we find ourselves in the type of sustained shortage we are currently experiencing,” he said.

Gorham said the Health System has worked to mitigate shortages, including hiring a transfusion safety officer and creating a patient blood management program to reduce unneeded transfusions.

“We also work very closely with our blood supplier, the American Red Cross, on a daily basis to ensure that our inventory can meet our patients’ needs,” he said, “I think our institution is weathering the current shortage reasonably well. Of course, I always encourage people to go out there and donate.”

Regional and local blood shortages are not uncommon, especially during holidays and summer months. To offset those scattered shortages, blood is often shipped from one location to wherever it’s needed.