Nearly two years after the city of Charlottesville declared the stretch of Fourth Street between West Main Street and Preston Avenue a Black History Pathway in 2021, the community had the opportunity to celebrate the honorary designation on Saturday.

“This pathway and celebration are making sure that we maintain and observe history,” said Charles “Alex Zan” Alexander, one of the Charlottesville 12 students who first integrated city schools in 1959 and the organizer of the Black History Pathway and Saturday’s celebration. “If we’re not careful, we’ll lose this history. This is why the Black History Pathway and sharing our history is so important.”

In 2021, the city approved Alexander’s request to honor Fourth Street and erect a sign at the corner of West Main and Fourth. The street cuts through the area formerly occupied by the Hill, one of the Black neighborhoods razed in 1964 when the federal government gave American cities billions of dollars to pursue “urban renewal” projects. Vinegar Hill, another former Black neighborhood near the Hill in Charlottesville, was also razed that same year.

With the pandemic ranging in 2021, a public celebration and ceremony at the time was impossible, Alexander told The Daily Progress.

About 50 people attended Saturday’s celebration at the Carver Recreation Center at the Jefferson School of African American Heritage. The Saturday afternoon event included a vocal performance by 10-year-old Charlottesville resident Zaria Jordan, a performance by the United Worship Dance Ministry, informational and vendor booths with even more Black history lessons and a cake to top off the celebration.

Alexander said on Saturday that, even though the city’s historic Black neighborhoods have been replaced with social clubs and office supply stores, it is important to remember the “powerful and dynamic” history of Black Charlottesville.

While the honorary pathway is one way to memorialize that history, Alexander said it is equally important that young people take the time to speak with their elders about their own history and experiences.

“This celebration is really about our elders to give you a historical perspective of where we came from,” Alexander said. “Hopefully we’ll see more young people on the pathway because this is for the present future generations.

One of Alexander’s trademark phrases is “Close your mouth” or “CYM” – encouraging younger generations to listen to their elders in the community.

He doesn’t just say it; he means it.

So much so that he carved an hour of the celebration to give Black elders in the community the opportunity to tell their stories, their families’ histories and the obstacles they’ve overcome and still face today.

Charlottesville resident Barbara Steppe is a registered nurse and graduate of the Burley High School and UVA Hospital program that trained young nurses from the 1950s to the 1980s. Today, Steppe is one of 11 nurses in her family. Her twin daughters, sisters, aunts and nieces are nurses, but she still worries that there will not be enough newly educated nurses to replace those who are retiring.

“The program made becoming a nurse so easy and, even though we don’t have that program anymore, our community still needs nurses very badly,” Steppe said. “I tell the people in my family that they might need a nurse one day and there may not be anyone there who can take care of them.”

Stories such as Nurses Eleven, the name Alexander gave to Steppe’s family of nurses, need to be kept alive by the community’s younger members, Alexander said.

Lucille Smith, the author of “Unforgettable Jackson P. Burley,” also spoke about the significance of Burley Middle School and the local educator it’s named after.

Smith, who is a native of Little Rock, Arkansas, said her research on Burley has inspired her and her former classmates to dive deeper into the history of the role that their own public schools played in the larger dynamic of their community.

“Burley stands out from other schools across the country and even in the state of Virginia because it wasn’t demolished,” Smith said. “It did not become a center of a park – that’s cool. It’s now on the Virginia Historic Registry and is a National Historic Landmark. It has a monument wall for all the teachers, faculty, staff and students that attended and were interested in participating. This history is important.”

Alexander said on Wednesday that his plans for Charlottesville's Black History Pathway are not over yet.

Not only would he like to see a mural near where the current sign is standing at West Main and Fourth, but he’d also like to see the pathway itself extended.

“It ‘s going to go beyond Fourth Street, that’s what I’d like to see,” Alexander said on Wednesday as he prepared for Saturday's celebration. “Down around Preston then up to Rose Hill.”

Black history, and the Black History Pathway, Alexander said can’t and shouldn’t be limited to a single stretch of road.