Some of the fastest bicyclists on the East Coast are expected on Saturday for the second running of the Charlottesville Criterium and Bike Fest, a set of events based on and around Preston Avenue.

"It's very much like the Formula One of bike racing," event director Ethan Gruber told the Daily Progress. "A criterium is a fast-paced bike race on a short closed course."

And just as European streets are closed for Formula One racers, Preston Avenue will be closed to cars Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Racers, meanwhile, will need to navigate a hairpin turn on Preston in front of the Dairy Market — the event's lead sponsor — and make a sweeping left turn onto Rose Hill Drive.

"It's a really interesting technical course where all the cyclists really have to be mentally focused throughout the whole course," Gruber said.

The course's short length — about seven-tenths of a mile — means that the upper-level races may consist of as many as 25 laps.

"The cyclists are passing by the spectators every two to three minutes," said Gruber. "So it's a high speed, higher-risk sort of event — probably the most spectator-friendly type of bicycle race."

And that could mean danger.

"Crashes can happen," said Gruber. "It's just part of the nature of the sport."

Gruber recommends that prospective spectators bring a seat to the area near the Dairy Market or onto the grassy Preston median.

"If you're in the median, you get to see the racers on both sides of the street," said Gruber, "so you get to see a lot more of the action."

Gruber says that the judges will ascertain the pace during the race and decide precisely how many laps a race will last. Then they ring a bell to signify the last lap.

"And then it's an all-out sprint for the final lap," Gruber said.

Organized by the Charlottesville Racing Club and the University of Virginia's Cycling Club, this 16-race event includes categories for different ages and skill levels. It even includes a bike parade five minutes before noon; while the parade carries no registration requirement or fee, participants do need to don a helmet.

The event carries cash prizes for most races and serves as a fundraiser for Charlottesville Community Bikes, which will hold a silent auction. There's also an afternoon beer party by Rockfish Brewing Company and Fifth Season Gardening called "Pints on Preston."

Then on Sunday, the university's cycling club is hosting the Jefferson Cup, a more rural road race on a 10-mile course with races up to 60 miles. That event is scheduled to start and finish at Blenheim Vineyards, running on Secretarys Road, Blenheim Road and Carters Mountain Road in the process.