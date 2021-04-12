 Skip to main content
Bicyclist killed in collision with two vehicles in Albemarle
Bicyclist killed in collision with two vehicles in Albemarle

A bicyclist died Monday after sustaining injuries in a collision with two vehicles in Albemarle, the county police department said in a news release.

County police responded to the intersection of Ivy and Bloomfield roads at 2:54 p.m. Monday. The cyclist, whose identity was not released, later died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. No one else was injured in the crash.

The cyclist is the first person to die in a vehicle-related crash in Albemarle County this year.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash, and department officials said no other information would be released at this time.

— Staff reports

