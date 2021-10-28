BHRD readies to vaccinate younger children

“Unfortunately, we can't take an adult dose and dilute it down to the pediatric size,” BRHD medical director Dr. Denise Bonds said. “We must use the pediatric doses on the 5 to 11-year-olds.”

More doses are expected to arrive in the health district later next month and in December, allowing any child who wants to get vaccinated to do so.

“People shouldn't panic about getting vaccines,” Bonds said, asking for patience. “There will be plenty of pediatric vaccines. It's just in this initial rollout.”

In the meantime, the health district is planning to focus on children with underlying medical conditions as well as those living with older family members, in multi-family households or with adults in public-facing jobs.

Medical conditions that increase risk for COVID-19 include lung disease, obesity or a neurologic disorder. National data from the CDC shows that Black and Hispanic kids have been hospitalized at higher rates than white children, according to Wednesday's presentation.

“Those are the kids that we really want to get vaccinated right away because we want to keep them out of the hospital,” Bonds said, encouraging families to consult with their pediatrician about specific concerns.