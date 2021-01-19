BH Media enters agreement to sell Daily Progress building

BH Media Group, former owner of The Daily Progress, has entered into an agreement to sell the paper’s headquarters at 685 Rio Road West, according to Peter Yates, president and director of sales and marketing for The Progress.

Following the sale and a renovation of the building, the Progress will occupy a portion of the building under a long-term lease with the buyer. The deal is scheduled to close before the end of the first quarter. Details of the sale will not be public until the deal closes.

The Progress, which in March was sold to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, has occupied the building since 1984. After the sale closes, most of the Progress staff will work fully remotely until the renovation is complete.

The Rio Road building is the paper’s second location in its 129 years. From its founding in 1892 until 1984, the paper was located on Market Street in downtown Charlottesville.