Bennett's Village treehouse will be a place of fun for all

“We want it to be for everyone, so the more people we can talk to and hear from, the better,” McClurken said. “A lot of people think that playgrounds are just for kids, but our vision is that this is multi-generational play area. Whether you are child in a wheelchair or a young parent or a grandparent, you can play there. One in seven adults in the U.S. has some sort of mobility challenge, and the concept we’re creating is for kids, but we want it to be a space for everyone.”

Bennett’s Village would have fully accessible play structures and spaces, the treehouse, a sensory garden, cableway, water play area, restroom pavilion and native landscaping.

The project is estimated to cost about $5 million to build, but McClurken said the plan is to develop it in phases, the first of which is the treehouse.

“It won’t actually be in a tree. It’ll be on pylons or something because a living treehouse would not be sustainable over 20, 30 or 40 years. We want to make sure the designs we’re coming up with are able to be maintained and remain safe over time,” she said.