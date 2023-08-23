Climbing high into the trees and flooding the ground below, myriad invasive plant species had created what looked like an impenetrable green wall at Charlottesville’s Washington Park. But after just one week on the job, a small army of goats was able to clear the thick foliage.

The landscape is completely changed.

A small crowd gathered on July 31 to witness their arrival: the “Running of the Goats.”

Forty of the living lawn mowers ran from a trailer through a narrow fenced channel to the woods adjacent to Washington Park’s swimming pool, where they set about their work.

Within moments of their release they were already chowing down on tree of heaven, mimosa, chinaberry, kudzu, autumn olive and honeysuckle, just to name a few.

Contained within an electric fence surrounding the area of interest, the goats stayed till Aug. 7 before they were then loaded back into a trailer and returned home.

Jace Goodling, owner of the goats and the aptly named Goat Busters goat-managing company, said he was satisfied with the job.

Everything from the soil to roughly 6 feet above the ground is completely cleared by the goats. The leftovers are cleared by manual labor, either Goodling or the Parks and Recreation Department.

“I thought it was a great success from my perspective. I mean there was nothing green or soft left between ground level and about six feet. I thought it was amazing the amount of space that it opened up,” Goodling told The Daily Progress.

And he said he thinks the Washington Park job could be the start of future business between his goats and the city.

“I think it probably opened the parks department’s eyes as to what the goats are going to be capable of,” Goodling said.

Already Goodling said he is in talks with the city about clearing land by Fry’s Spring Beach Club. There is an acre and a half adjacent to the club there that is infested with kudzu, Goodling said, similar to how Washington Park once was.

“I am hopeful that Goat Busters will continue to be a part of the program with the city here,” Goodling said. “I think it’s probably the most economical and effective way to get a start on a totally overgrown piece of land.”