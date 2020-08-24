 Skip to main content
Barboursville man killed in crash on U.S. 33
A Barboursville man was killed Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Virginia State Police.

John B. Digney IV, 23, was killed when his 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck crossed a double-yellow line around 10:24 p.m. and went off the road while westbound on U.S. 33 just west of Route 20.

The truck struck a mailbox, utility pole and several trees before overturning. Digney, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

