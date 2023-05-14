A Barboursville man has been charged with rape in Albemarle County.

County police reported on Saturday that 40-year-old Jose Wilfredo Diaz-Medrano had been taken into custody.

"On May 11, 2023, members of ACPD’s Criminal Investigations Division received a report of a rape that occurred at an address located in Albemarle County," the police department said in a tweet on Saturday. Diaz-Medrano was arrested the next day and charged with rape as well as abduction, police said.

No other details were released.

According to jail records, Diaz-Medrano was still in custody at Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail as of Sunday evening.

The Albemarle County Police Department have identified the case as an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding Diaz-Medrano is encouraged to contact the county police's criminal investigation division at (434) 296-5807, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line by phone at (434) 977-4000 or by email at crimestoppers@albemarle.org.