A nonprofit leader who knows what it's like not to have school supplies is aiming to fill over 500 backpacks for students in Louisa County.

Backpacks for Success is a campaign targeted at giving back to children in need. The campaign, hosted by the Louisa-based arm of the Circle of Love Foundation, will run from June 26 through July 31, according to the group.

Doris Phillips, founder of the nonprofit group running the campaign, said she “knows the deep pain of being forgotten and going to school without the basic items needed for success."

Phillips grew up a single mother at 16, poverty-stricken, working multiple jobs. Unable to have education as an option, she became committed to preventing other children from going through the same circumstances.

“It is exactly where the Circle of Love came from,” Phillips told The Daily Progress. “From Christmas morning and not being Christmas morning, first day of School and not having school supplies or new clothes to wear to school like all of the other children did and it always felt very sad.”

The organization is working to ensure Louisa children in need have school supplies when they return to the classroom on Aug. 9, according to the group. The current campaign aims to provide 550 backpacks to students this year, 50 more than last year.

“For kids at school it can be hard, and so you want to know that you are giving them that moment of peace of mind, of all I have to do is sit down and do my work,” Phillips said. “I don't have to worry about not having, I don't have to worry about someone making fun of me. I have what I need to be educated.”

The children receiving backpacks are found through shelters, schools and family members, according to Phillips.

“We always ask for school enrollment forms, birth certificates, proof that they have custody of that child to make sure that there is a true need,” Phillips said.

Phillips is also president of RealSource Title Insurance and Real Estate Closings and COO of Lake Homes Realty.

“Each state that I expand my title company to, I also take the Circle of Love,” Phillips said. “I feel like if we're going to earn money from an environment, from an area, we should be giving back to that area.”

Circle of Love was founded in 2004 has two goals each year: sponsoring children in the back-to-school season and the Christmas holiday season. The group aims to “build upon” the amount of backpacks given each year, according to Phillips.

Circle of Love has sponsored over 700 children for Christmas between Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama.

Donations can be made on the Circle of Love website at www.thecircleoflove.org.

“I hope we plant the seeds in them that they have value and they have worth and they have not been forgotten and that they're given the supplies they need and they may be they're only opportunity to change their future,” Phillips said.