Award-winning journalist Lynne Anderson to take reins of Daily Progress newsroom
Award-winning journalist Lynne Anderson to take reins of Daily Progress newsroom

Virginia Lynne Anderson, an award-winning journalist with newsroom experience from courts to sports, has been named editor of The Daily Progress.

Anderson, 67, comes to the newspaper from The Conversation US, a nonprofit, independent news organization featuring articles by academic experts written for the general public, where she served as the senior health and medicine reporter.

She was a bureau chief and assistant metro editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where she also served stints as editorial editor, consumer health reporter, growth and development reporter and general assignment reporter.

Anderson will join the paper on July 6.

“Lynne’s passion for journalism is unparalleled. She is a great addition to our team and the Charlottesville community,” Eric Mayberry, president and director of local sales and marketing for The Progress, said Monday.

“I can't wait to get started in Charlottesville and to work with the incredibly talented staff,” Anderson said. “Local journalism has never been more important, and I look forward to the work that we will do together in such a great city.”

Anderson grew up in Athens, Georgia. A political philosophy major in college, she is a big sports fan, which led her into sports writing. As a business reporter at The Lexington Herald-Leader in Kentucky, she covered the thoroughbred breeding industry and won awards for her coverage of the first thoroughbred breeding farm to go public.

In recent years, her work has focused mainly on health and medicine, including health policy, health equity and consumer health. She spearheaded coverage of the coronavirus for The Conversation US, providing evidence-based information from academic experts, including many from the University of Virginia and UVa Medical Center.

Anderson has two grown daughters, one of whom graduated from the UVa School of Law.

