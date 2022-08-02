 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Award-winning film director to Zoom with Charlottesville

Gabby Giffords

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, stands during a news conference to announce the introduction of bipartisan legislation to expand background checks for sales and transfers of firearms, on Capitol Hill, Jan. 8, 2019 in Washington. 

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Oscar-nominated documentary director Julie Cohen will do a Zoom call and a Q&A session with the Charlottesville community on Aug. 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. about her newly-released "Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down" documentary.

The movie presents former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords' fight to recover from the 2011 assassination attempt and her transition to becoming one of the most prominent activists against gun violence.

The film features exclusive footage following the assassination attempt and encompasses interviews with Barack Obama, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Rep. Jim Clyburn and Giffords other friends.

Cohen was the producer of the Cinema for Peace Award-winning movie “RBG” and the Peabody Award-winning “My Name is Pauli Murray” film.

The documentary was previously shown at Violet Crown but is currently playing in theaters nationwide and on Aug 5., it will be available on Amazon, AppleTV, iTunes and other streaming services.

The Zoom event was organized by the Charlottesville Democratic Committee and co-sponsored by Moms Demand Action Charlottesville, The B.U.C.K Squad and Students Demand Action at UVa.

The link for the call is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83200876457.

