A "spontaneous combustion" near the Panorama Cross Country Course on Panorama Road north of Charlottesville sent billows of smoke into the air Thursday.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office said they responded to the scene near the 300 block of Panorama Road after a pile of mulch had been seen smoldering for several days in the area.

“The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office inspected the scene & provided consultation to the landowners on how best to fully extinguish the smoldering mulch pile,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue said on Twitter. “Based on those mitigation efforts currently in action, the smoke is anticipated to subside over the next few days.”

Leaving large piles of mulch piled up too high can trap heat if the mulch is sitting in the sun for too long.

According to the Weather Underground, this month, Charlottesville is averaging less than three inches of precipitation, slightly lower than historical averages. A lack of rainfall combined with extended periods of hot and dry weather and strong winds frequently causes many mulches to ignite.

While a rare occurrence for everyday people, fires at composting and mulching facilities happen often. It is important to practice good housekeeping and be vigilant. It is recommended that people keep their distance between mulch piles, move mulch regularly and not pile mulch too high, according to Home & Garden magazine.