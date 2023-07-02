There were no injuries to report and all guests had found new accommodations after a pair of fires broke out at the Comfort Inn Monticello just east of Charlottesville on Saturday night.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal's Office says it is investigating the origin of the flames and asking for the public's assistance.

Albemarle and Charlottesville fire crews were dispatched at 11:43 p.m. to the hotel on Inn Drive near the Interstate 64-Route 250 interchange.

"The first fire engine arrived on the scene six minutes after dispatch and reported fire conditions in a first-floor hotel room," Albemarle Fire Rescue said in a statement Saturday. "As the fire was being extinguished a second fire was discovered in a storage room on the second floor."

Both fires were contained to their respective rooms of origin, however, heavy black smoke on the second floor caused damage throughout the building, authorities said.

By the time both fires were contained, the fire marshal's office estimated the flames had caused $500,000 worth of damage to the hotel.

There were roughly 80 guests staying at the hotel the night of the fires. None were injured.

"All guests and staff were able to safely evacuate on their own or with assistance," Albemarle Fire Rescue said. "The management and staff of the Comfort Inn were able to relocate all of the guests to several area hotels."

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office at (434) 296-5833.