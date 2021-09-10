Attacks' legacy of fear, insecurity still ripples for Laufer

“My train got delayed. Then it got canceled. I never did go. I couldn’t make the interview,” she said. “I felt it changed my trajectory. It felt like we had a bullseye on our back because there were so many daily reminders. Someone would leave a water bottle on a platform and they’d shut down the subway system. We became so hypervigilant that we lost some common sense.”

As the country lost its sense of security, so did she.

“After [Sept. 11], I came to Charlottesville for a UVa soccer game and we were under the bleachers and everyone was cheering and it sounded like something was happening and l literally just started running,” she recalled. “It left me with this sense that what I’m doing right now could be the last time I ever do it, and I need to enjoy it.”

Although she has often talked about the events of that day, it wasn’t always something she wanted to do.

“The first time I did want to talk about it was last year. It suddenly felt important to see first-hand accounts,” she said. “The first couple of years, I was always, like, I really don’t want to talk about this. It was so traumatic on a level that takes so long to process. It takes a long time for me to go through what really happened.”