At rally, protesters call for Trump's ouster

In a statement released Thursday, Good defended his decision to object to certifying the votes from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. He was elected to represent Virginia’s Fifth District in November.

“The lawlessness that broke down our Capitol doors is a reminder of how sacred our duty is to uphold the rule of law,” Good said. “It is Congress’ constitutional responsibility to evaluate the validity of electoral votes and either accept them as legitimate casts or object to them as questionable or unreliable.”

The Justice Department has said there was no widespread election fraud during the November 2020 election. Additionally, lawsuits challenging votes and seeking to overturn the results of the election have mostly failed, according to a review by USA Today.

Singerman said at that Saturday’s demonstration was a way for local residents to stand up against fascism, white supremacy and terrorism in favor of democracy and elections.

Laughon said that Wednesday’s riot was white supremacy in action.

“We know that had those been Black Lives Matter protesters, we know for a fact because we've seen it, the response would have been incredibly different,” she said.