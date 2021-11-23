At-home COVID-19 test kits can be picked up at JMRL branches

With JMRL now participating, anyone in the community can call their local branch to make an appointment to pick up a kit. Pick up will be contactless and curbside, according to JMRL’s news release. A library card is not required, but a valid photo ID is.

Tests can’t be taken inside the library and staff can’t assist with administering the test. The kits do require an internet-connected device with a camera and microphone such as a smartphone. A trained guide will walk a person through the test over the phone. Digital results are available within 15 minutes.

Tests are meant to be used within two weeks of pickup, and most will expire by the end of the year. If a person is symptomatic, VDH advises them to consider sending someone else to pick their test.

For more information, go to jmrl.org/covid19.html or call a local JMRL branch. For more information about COVID testing options in the area, go to vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-tjhd-testing-sites.