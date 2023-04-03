The recent James Madison University graduate, whose Halloween 2021 visit to Charlottesville resulted in his spending three days in jail for striking his girlfriend and the police officer who attempted to intervene, was sentenced Monday morning.

The domestic assault, a misdemeanor, brought 23-year-old William Bennett Stimpson a 12-month suspended jail sentence, but bloodying the cop was a felony that means six months of home electronic incarceration, or HEI.

"This basically is house arrest," said retired Judge Richard E. Moore. "You can't go to 7-11, you can't go to movies, you can't go out to dinner with your family."

However, Moore stayed the penalty because Stimpson's lawyer said she would appeal the conviction.

During a daylong trial in late September, a 12-member jury saw body-camera videos of the incident that led to Stimpson's arrest.

After an officer allegedly saw Stimpson deliver an open-hand slap to his girlfriend along University Avenue, the officer approached shouting, "Hey, hey, hey."

Stimpson swung around and attacked the officer. The expletive-filled attack bloodied the officer's nose.

In a post-trial motion, attorney Rhonda Quagliana argued that Moore had improperly excluded evidence she had planned to present at trial about routine police procedures. She asserted that "Hey, hey, hey" didn't suffice because Charlottesville Police Department policy requires officers to announce themselves as officers.

"The fact that the police failed to announce their presence contrary to policy was critical to Mr. Stimpson's argument that he was unaware of their position as officers," Quagliana wrote in a Nov. 4 motion to set aside the verdict.

Moore denied Quagliana's motion on Monday in the moments prior to conducting the sentencing hearing, so Quagliana called two character witnesses including a Stafford neighbor who watched Stimpson grow up.

"He's always been very respectful," testified Toby Brothers, a federal air marshal. "A good kid."

The other witness was Stimpson's older sister, Caroline Lando.

"He was always very gentle with me," Lando testified. "Any time there was any sort of conflict, it was resolved verbally."

The judge took a recess to read nearly a dozen letters that included warm words from two JMU friends, a JMU professor, several childhood friends and a summer job supervisor. One letter from a psychological counselor asserted that Stimpson presents little risk for future aggressive attacks.

"Mr. Stimpson attends sessions with commitment, openness, and a sincere desire for insight," wrote Jeffrey Mazzone of Revelations Counseling. "He shows significant progress as he consistently demonstrates remorse, accountability, change, and compliance with treatment."

"These letters are outstanding; I believe them," said Moore. "It's commendable that so many people would speak out on your behalf."

But then Moore veered in another direction.

"All of your friends have said it was out of character," said Moore. "If I had $10 for each time somebody acted out of character, I could take everyone in here out to lunch. It happens all the time."

Stimpson's lawyer urged HEI, the home electronic incarceration that would allow first-time offender Stimpson to keep his work-from-home job as a finance coordinator for a defense contractor.

Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Platania did not oppose HEI, but he did urge the judge to focus on how Stimpson treated law enforcers, "the men and women who go out every day and put themselves in harm's way."

"I'm not sure we say it enough," said Platania. "It is a tough time to be in law enforcement."

Stimpson, wearing a gray business suit, stood to address the judge about the night of Oct. 30, 2021.

"I absolutely regret what happened," said Stimpson. "I'm ashamed of it."

Moore leaned back in his chair and stared at the ceiling.

"Were there not a mandatory minimum, this is a case where I would give 60 to 90 days," said Moore. "But the statute doesn't allow me to do that."

Virginia law provides a mandatory minimum six-month "confinement" for assaulting an officer, with a maximum of five years.

"Well, this is extraordinary, and I don't do this very often," said Moore. "I will leave it up to the jail."

In other words, Stimpson will likely get HEI instead of any time behind bars.

Moore then pronounced the sentence on the felony charge of assaulting an officer as two years with all but the six-month mandatory confinement suspended, ordered three years of good behavior and one year of probation.

Moore then extolled the virtues of jail.

"A lot of people say jail doesn't do any good," said Moore. "But I get comments and emails saying, 'You putting me in jail was the best thing that ever happened in my life.’"

For slapping his girlfriend, the misdemeanor to which Stimpson pleaded guilty prior to his Sept. 26 trial, Moore imposed a 12-month sentence, with all 12 months suspended.

"Domestic violence is a huge problem," said Moore.

Watching all this were over a dozen eighth-graders. The students in Vera Volodin's history and government class at Appalachian Christian School traveled from Waynesboro and stayed for the entire hourslong proceeding. And at least one had an opinion.

"I don't think he's gonna learn much from the six months of house arrest," said student Ben Riley. "I think he should have gone to jail for six months."

Moore did not require the defendant to post a cash appeal bond and set the case for review on Oct. 16.