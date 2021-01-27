As state vaccine dashboard updates, specific data hard to parse

Beth Cheuk, spokeswoman for the city school division, said they were working to figure out how many city employees have been able to make appointments.

Meanwhile, local vaccination plans continue to face technology glitches and other challenges.

UVa Health said on social media Tuesday night that some employees who are part of UVa’s academic division signed up for vaccine appointments, even though they are not currently eligible, and are asking them to cancel those appointments.

“Employees who were eligible received emails inviting them to sign up,” UVa Health spokesman Eric Swensen said. “Unfortunately, misinformation and links have circulated on social media, and some UVa students, faculty and staff who are in phase 1c logged into our scheduling system and booked appointments. When employees arrive for vaccination, we ask them to show their employee ID badges and verify where they work. We don’t give the vaccine if the person doesn¹t work for UVa Health.”

On social media, UVa Health clarified that its vaccine scheduling system wasn’t created to monitor for ineligible appointments and can be used by anyone with a UVa login.