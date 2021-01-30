As COVID cases surge at Fluvanna prison, some inmates hesitant about getting vaccine

As someone with severe allergies that cause anaphylaxis, the inmate said she has been told by staff that she will not be able to speak with a doctor until it is time to vaccinate.

“I am petrified that I will be the one anomaly that will die from an allergic reaction,” she said. “I am afraid if I don’t take it, I will be infected because COVID is spreading at such an alarming rate here.”

The internal videos shown to inmates have done little to assuage her concerns, she said, and she has resorted to using phone calls with family to fish for information about how the Moderna vaccine may impact those with pre-existing allergies.

While the incentive packs are helpful, she said many of the inmates needed communication assistance prior to COVID-19 and will still need it after.

“I think it is distasteful to wave food in front of people who need the food and not care about what happens to them the rest of their time,” she said. “It breaks my heart to see the women coaxed because of their poverty.”

Now relegated to a “red zone” used to separate those potentially exposed to COVID-19 from those not, she said she is now experiencing COVID-like symptoms and has few methods to file complaints with the prison.