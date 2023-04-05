As an injured man recovers from the wounds suffered several weeks ago in a hit-and-run, Albemarle County police officers have announced a break in the case.
Jesse Paul Morris, 33, of Earlysville was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony hit-and-run as well as driving with a revoked license and using a cell phone while operating a vehicle.
For friends of the injured man, Doug Ford, the arrest comes as something of a relief.
"Phenomenal," Ford’s friend Keith Rosenfeld told The Daily Progress. "Doug was seriously injured."
The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. on Feb. 17 while Ford was was exercising on Buffalo River Road, according to his ex-wife and friend Deena Hurwitz, who urged neighbors to be on the lookout for a blue and white Ford F-150 pickup truck.
"The driver hit him at speed and likely accelerated," Hurwitz wrote on the NextDoor social media app. "No one saw him being hit, but a witness about to pull onto that road heard a bang and saw the truck speed away."
Hurwitz said that Ford suffered two broken ribs, a fractured scapula and ankle, and a broken elbow that required surgery. She said he spent three days and nights in a hospital.
"He's getting better, but it has not been good," Rosenfeld said.
Rosenfeld said that Ford works as a solo practitioner lawyer who helps refugees and other immigrants make their way to the United States.
"You won't find a better human being," said Rosenfeld.
Pending a bail hearing set for Friday morning in Albemarle General District court, Morris is being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.