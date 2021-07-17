Area SPCA seeks donations for new radiology system

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is fundraising for a new digital radiology system for the shelter's animals. The SPCA reports that its current radiology equipment could stop working any day. The new system would cost $26,655.

“Our radiology equipment is used every single day. We can’t risk not having it and not being able to diagnose and treat animals that come to us," said Angie Gunter, CEO of the SPCA. "We hope caring and generous people in our community will step up to ensure that we are able to continue our lifesaving work in the clinic.”

A new system also would come with a table, a computer, touchscreen monitor and imaging software. All images would back up to a cloud-based system to ensure the staff always has access to them. The staff would be able to send these radiographs to other clinics or clients.

Currently, if employees want to send images to other veterinarians for referrals, they pull it up on the monitor and take a picture of the monitor with phones, which doesn't provide a clear picture.

Donations can be made by visiting caspca.org/xray or by sending a check to Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, P.O. Box 7047, Charlottesville, VA 22906.

— Staff reports