Area schools, UVa affected by regional internet outage

A cut cable in Culpeper disrupted internet service to local schools Tuesday, including at the University of Virginia.

The damaged cable kept most of Culpeper offline but also affected Albemarle County schools, leaving the division without internet access for three hours Tuesday in the regional internet outage that also affected people in Charlottesville and the University of Virginia.

County schools spokesman Phil Giaramita said the division could still send emails internally but didn’t have internet access or the ability to send external emails.

“It’s disruptive,” he said, adding the issue was resolved faster than expected.

Social media accounts connected to UVa said Tuesday afternoon that university networks were affected by internet outages and services. Some websites were down or temporarily interrupted.

“The University's internet connection is down,” UVa Emergency Management tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with high speed fiber internet provider Ting said Tuesday afternoon that fiber lines near Culpeper were damaged, and customers might notice a decrease in speeds. No estimated time of restoration was provided.

The Charlottesville and Albemarle County school divisions are Lumen customers, which was formerly CenturyLink.

Charlottesville schools or offices didn’t experience problems, though the division did cut off the guest wireless to protect bandwidth for learning and working, spokeswoman Beth Cheuk said.