Area police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day for disposal of unused medications

Several sites will be available Saturday for area residents to dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids.

Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. A goal of the day and drug drop-off sites is to ensure the medications can’t be misused, abused or accidentally ingested.

The drop-off locations, which include Wegmans at 5th Street Station and Education Resource Center Pharmacy at the University of Virginia Medical Center, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Medications also can be taken to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Gordonsville Plaza, Jefferson Pharmacy in Fluvanna County and sheriff’s offices in Louisa, Madison and Nelson counties.

For more information or to find a location near you, go to takebackday.dea.gov.