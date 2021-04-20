 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area police to participate in drug takeback day Saturday
0 comments
breaking top story
brief

Area police to participate in drug takeback day Saturday

  • 0

Several sites will be available Saturday for area residents to dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids.

Saturday is the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. A goal of the day and drug drop-off sites is to ensure the medications can’t be misused, abused or accidentally ingested.

The drop-off locations, which include Wegmans at 5th St. Station and the Education Resource Center Pharmacy at the University of Virginia Medical Center, will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Medications also can be taken to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Gordonsville Plaza, Jefferson Pharmacy in Fluvanna County and sheriff’s offices in Louisa, Madison and Nelson counties.

For more information or to find a location near you, go to takebackday.dea.gov.

— Staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC Says Disinfecting Surfaces to Prevent COVID-19 Is Often for Show

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert