Area poison center sees hike in crisis calls from hemp-derived THC

A cousin of the high-inducing chemical found in marijuana has bloomed in popularity across the country in the past year, but its ingestion also has brought an increase in calls to the Blue Ridge Poison Center at the University of Virginia.

Officials say dozens of calls reporting adverse reactions to delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol products, marketed as Delta-8 THC, have come into the center in the first six months of 2021, compared with no such calls in all of 2020.

The chemical is derived from hemp and is similar in structure to delta-9 THC, the psychoactive ingredient that gives marijuana its kick. Delta-8 THC must be created synthetically to provide enough of it to generate the effects, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Currently, it’s a hot-ticket item at many retailers who sell cannabis products such as CBD oils and vapes and can be purchased in gummies and other edibles.

“There is no required quality control for these products, and consumers must blindly trust that these products match the labels, if there is a label with an ingredient list present,” said Dr. Christopher Holstege, director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center. “Unfortunately, these gummies and other edibles frequently resemble candy and thus are enticing to young children.”