Area mail delivery only seems to be getting worse

Virginia’s U.S. senators, Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, signed a joint letter to U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy earlier this year, where they decried the service standard and asked multiple questions about issues. DeJoy, who was appointed in May 2020, has faced criticism over USPS changes made last summer that many blame for widespread mail delay.

Kaine said they have not gotten a satisfactory response.

“I've been in the Senate for eight years and track very carefully constituent complaints,” he said. “There's always some complaints about the post office, but it was at a fairly low level and a fairly predictable level up until the minute that the current postmaster general was installed in this position … From the minute that happened, the number of complaints that we received about the postal operation just started to go up like an elevator, and most of my colleagues say the same thing.”

Kaine said they’re working to create a better Board of Governors of the Postal Service. The board normally consists of up to nine governors appointed by the president with the advice and consent of the Senate, according to the USPS. Three new board members have been appointed this year.