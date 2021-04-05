Area health district to go to phase 2 of vaccine rollout by early next week

Bonds said the district has a total of 576 hospitalizations, in comparison with 513 in her March 1 update, 99 of those being in Charlottesville. She said there have been 204 total fatalities in the district, and at least 55 of those were city residents.

Bonds said 22% of fatalities in the district were among Black or African American residents, and 2% were among Latino or Hispanic residents.

“All our outbreaks right now are either pending closure or closed at this point in time, so that's a great thing,” she said.

Bonds said the district’s percent positivity rates have remained very low, at 2.7%, but that it is important to note that this is just a ratio and that the rate is low partially because the University of Virginia performs such a large number of PCR tests of its students on a regular basis.

“What we see is a very large denominator in comparison to our numerator,” Bonds said. “But because of that large amount of testing of individuals who are otherwise healthy and asymptomatic, we end up with this somewhat artificially low positivity rate.”