Area health district retools, expands COVID-19 dashboard

Nearly six months since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Charlottesville, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has redesigned its dashboard of case information and added more data points to help the public better understand the status of the pandemic locally.

A big change in the district’s new COVID-19 portal, unveiled Monday, is showing the dates when people tested positive or first developed symptoms, along with a seven-day moving average of new cases for the district by date of onset. Before, the district was reporting new cases based on when they were notified of a positive case.

Information about cases based on the date of onset was only available at the statewide and health region levels.

“That’s really important and has never been shared before at a district level,” said Guleer Shahab, a data analyst with the local health district who manages the data portal. “… We added [the cases by date of onset] to give us a better idea of what happens daily. We wanted something more reliable and accurate.”