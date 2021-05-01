Area health district opens COVID vaccines to walk-ins

Area residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination have plenty of options as the Blue Ridge Health District is set to begin accommodating same-day walk-ins in addition to pre-arranged appointments.

An estimated 45% to 50% of residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle and Nelson counties are fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health figures.

BRHD’s clinic at the former JC Penney location in Fashion Square will begin accepting walk-ins four days a week, beginning this coming week, officials said.

The clinic has 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving for the coming week and the same number of second shots. They are using existing inventory of Moderna to cover first and second shots and inventory of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well.

“We currently have enough vaccines to cover all appointments at our clinics, to take walk-in appointments each day, and several vaccination appointments remain available,” health district officials announced. “When scheduling a Pfizer vaccine appointment for [juveniles], remember that an adult must be present to sign vaccine consent at both the first and second dose appointments.”