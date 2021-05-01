Area health district opens COVID vaccines to walk-ins

Area residents who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination have plenty of options as the Blue Ridge Health District is set to begin accommodating same-day walk-ins in addition to pre-arranged appointments.
An estimated 45% to 50% of residents in Charlottesville and Albemarle and Nelson counties are fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health figures.
BRHD’s clinic at the former JC Penney location in Fashion Square will begin accepting walk-ins four days a week, beginning this coming week, officials said.
The clinic has 1,170 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving for the coming week and the same number of second shots. They are using existing inventory of Moderna to cover first and second shots and inventory of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well.
“We currently have enough vaccines to cover all appointments at our clinics, to take walk-in appointments each day, and several vaccination appointments remain available,” health district officials announced. “When scheduling a Pfizer vaccine appointment for [juveniles], remember that an adult must be present to sign vaccine consent at both the first and second dose appointments.”
Beginning this coming week, BRHD will host walk-in vaccine clinics at the JC Penney site from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays.
A total of 200 doses — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — will be available each Monday night. Spanish speakers will be on site.
Beginning Tuesday, the health district will offer 100 walk-in vaccines every Tuesday and Thursday and 300 walk-in vaccines every Friday at the JC Penney site. Walk-ins are welcomed on these days from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
While no appointment is required, community members may call ahead to the BRHD hotline at (434) 972-6261 to minimize on-site registration and check-in time.
Officials recommend scheduling an appointment through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. The link is available through blueridgecovid.org.
The health district, the University of Virginia Health System's site at the Seminole Square shopping center and area pharmacies are also now offering shots to anyone 16 and older regardless of where they live.
UVa has so far administered more than 100,000 shots, officials said. Appointments are required and can be made online at myshot.healthsystem.virginia.edu or by calling (434) 297-4829.
To locate pharmacies and other sources of vaccines by ZIP code or location, go to vaccines.gov.