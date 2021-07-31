 Skip to main content
Area health district, doctors will field questions on vaccinations, returning to school
Area health district, doctors will field questions on vaccinations, returning to school

Local pediatricians and Blue Ridge Health District staff will hold a virtual town hall Thursday to provide information about back-to-school planning, vaccinations and other concerns from area residents.

The meeting will include a panel with BRHD Director Dr. Denise Bonds and pediatricians Dr. Paige Perriello, of Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, and Dr. Jeffrey Vergales, a pediatric cardiologist with the University of Virginia Health System.

The 1 p.m. meeting also will feature Jen Fleisher, the health district’s vaccination project manager, and will be moderated by BRHD spokesman Jason Elliott.

Residents who register in advance for the meeting at charlottesville.gov/zoom may ask questions of the participants during the meeting. Questions also may be submitted prior to 8 a.m. Wednesday at tinyurl.com/f4ks3ff4.

The meeting also may be viewed on the city of Charlottesville's Facebook, Twitter and Boxcast TV streams, as well as Comcast Channel 10 and the BRHD Facebook page.

— Staff reports

