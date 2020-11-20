Area food banks gearing up for busy holiday season

Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Walter Strong said the organization opted to offer to-go lunches instead of hosting a meal this year to reduce contact and potential spread. While this decision will lose some of the spirit of the holiday, Strong said it's necessary to keep everyone healthy.

“I think one of the joys for the folks who eat Thanksgiving meal with us and other places like this, is that they eat every meal alone but normally here on Thanksgiving, they're around other people,” he said. “Unfortunately I think a lot of people are going to miss that.”

The Salvation Army will be hosting a dinner for its approximately 60 residents but the general public will only be allowed to take to-go lunches. As always, Strong said everyone is welcome.

So far, the Salvation Army of Charlottesville has not had any COVID-19 cases in either its residence building or its store, Strong said. This is thanks in part to the cooperation of its residents and rules in place that residents who leave cannot return without a negative COVID-19 test.