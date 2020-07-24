» Ivy Creek United Methodist Church holds its virtual Christian Arts Academy 2020, themed "God is a Mighty Fortress," for children ages 4 through 14 Monday through Friday. Daily e-newsletters — featuring videos, music, read-alouds, jokes, brain teasers, crafts, recipes and activities — will be made available at ivychristianarts.org. A limited number of craft and recipe kits that follow along with the newsletters will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at the church. 674 Woodlands Road. (434) 973-4793.
This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.