» Ivy Creek United Methodist Church holds its virtual Christian Arts Academy 2020, themed "God is a Mighty Fortress," for children ages 4 through 14 Monday through Friday. Daily e-newsletters — featuring videos, music, read-alouds, jokes, brain teasers, crafts, recipes and activities — will be made available at ivychristianarts.org. A limited number of craft and recipe kits that follow along with the newsletters will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at the church. 674 Woodlands Road. (434) 973-4793.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

