Area CVS, Walmart to begin offering COVID vaccines soon

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a few area pharmacies even as supply remains limited.
CVS Pharmacy said this past week that it will begin administering shots in 36 stores across the state, including Charlottesville, as early as Tuesday. Meanwhile, Walmart announced that it will start vaccinating people at certain stores in Virginia, including at the Ruckersville location.
The pharmacies are receiving vaccine doses as part of the first phase of a federal pharmacy partnership program.
Doses of the vaccine are open to those currently eligible, which includes frontline health care workers, certain kinds of essential workers, people 65 and older and those 16 or older who have underlying health conditions.
People can sign up at CVS.com or walmart.com/COVIDvaccine, but appointments cannot be made until the vaccine doses arrive at stores.
The Blue Ridge Health District, which is receiving 2,850 new doses each week, is continuing to work through the 1a and 1b priority groups.
“The demand for COVID-19 vaccinations far exceeds the current supply,” health district officials wrote in an update Friday evening.
Because of that, the district is focusing on people 75 and older and three categories of essential workers in 1b: police, fire and hazmat; corrections, homeless shelter and child care employees; and teachers and staff at public and private schools.
“With this limited supply, it will be March or April before BRHD is able to expand broadly to individuals 65-plus and 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions,” according to the Friday update.
The health district has previously said those groups make up half of the district’s population.
BRHD senior policy analyst Ryan McKay said the district is trying to expand its appointment offerings.
"There are infrastructures in place to be able to provide that access,” McKay said. “It's just a matter of getting more vaccine to be able to open up appointments.”
The University of Virginia and the health district recently announced the opening of a second vaccination center, in the Seminole Square shopping center, to operate alongside the tent in the parking lot of the former Kmart.
January was the worst month of the pandemic for the health district, but McKay said at Thursday's Albemarle County School Board meeting that the surge appears to be over.
That means the district can revert back to conducting a full case investigation for each positive test. Last month, investigators pared back contact tracing efforts to focus on those who were high risk or living in high-risk settings.
“It’s a sign that we are trending in the right direction as it relates to community burden and transmission,” McKay said of the investigation change. “So at this point, we're very confident that we've gone through our surge. We're moving in the right direction, and we continue to see lower case counts throughout our district, particularly in Charlottesville and Albemarle.”
In the last seven days, the district averaged 61 new cases a day, a sharp drop from a mid-January daily high of 148 new cases.
About 41,656 doses have been administered and 6,914 people are fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine. In the last week, 10,832 doses were administered, which was fewer than the week before.
Vaccination clinics were canceled last Sunday and Monday because of the winter storm that dumped about four inches of snow on the area.
The health district and other community partners are vaccinating individuals at community-based or focused clinics, which are open by appointment only. The first step to making an appointment is filling out an intent survey through the health district, which is available at vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination. Individuals also may call the district’s hotline at (434) 972-6261 to provide the necessary information.
Since December, 66,350 doses have been shipped to the health district, which includes materials for the second round of vaccinations. The state’s dashboard doesn’t say how many of those are for first doses.
At the UVa Medical Center, some 32,643 doses of COVID vaccine have been pushed into arms, including 22,673 people who received their first dose and 9,970 people who have received both doses, officials said Friday.
Health System employees also have helped the BRHD to administer 8,263 doses of vaccine, officials said.
Employees, including Dr. Costi Sifri, director of hospital epidemiology at UVa, were assisting the health district on Friday to administer the vaccine to people who qualify in phase 1a.
But officials say that, even with an estimated 5,200 students attending a mix of online and in-person classes at the university, there are no plans to give them vaccines until others prioritized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health have had their shots.
“They’re not likely to be at the top of the list soon,” said Sifri, who joined a Health System virtual news conference Friday from the vaccination clinic. “If there was vaccine supply available for everyone, there would be a decision to vaccinate students.”
UVa students began in-person classes for the current semester Monday.
Sifri said some students may qualify for vaccines through other phases of the rollout but a program to give all students shots is not currently in the mix.
“All vaccination efforts are being done by the health department, and the Blue Ridge Health District is the group directing the effort locally,” he said.
Sifri said university officials believe that students will follow public health guidelines this spring semester to decrease the spread of COVID as they did in the fall. UVa officials have based opening the school up for in-person classes on last fall’s performance.
“Public health efforts like mask wearing and social distancing and very frequent testing were effective in the effort to limit transmission of COVID at the university,” Sifri said. “Our testing has been ramped up so all students, not just those living in dorms but off Grounds, as well, are being tested on a weekly basis. Those efforts combined should help mitigate transmission.”
Sifri said contact tracing and studies of the fall semester showed little transmission in classrooms and almost none between students and the community at large.
“We anticipate having a very successful year and a committed student body,” he said.