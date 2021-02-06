Area CVS, Walmart to begin offering COVID vaccines soon

“It’s a sign that we are trending in the right direction as it relates to community burden and transmission,” McKay said of the investigation change. “So at this point, we're very confident that we've gone through our surge. We're moving in the right direction, and we continue to see lower case counts throughout our district, particularly in Charlottesville and Albemarle.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the last seven days, the district averaged 61 new cases a day, a sharp drop from a mid-January daily high of 148 new cases.

About 41,656 doses have been administered and 6,914 people are fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received both doses of the vaccine. In the last week, 10,832 doses were administered, which was fewer than the week before.

Vaccination clinics were canceled last Sunday and Monday because of the winter storm that dumped about four inches of snow on the area.