Area closings for Labor Day
Area closings for Labor Day

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS

Labor Day

Monday, Sept. 7

Federal, state and local government offices: Closed.

Postal service: Closed; no delivery.

ABC stores: Open until 6 p.m.

Banks: Closed.

Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.

Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday level service on Monday.

Courts: Closed.

Schools: Closed.

Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Trash and recycling will not be picked up Monday. Service will resume Tuesday and be one day late through Saturday.

Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.

McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed.

