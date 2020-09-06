Area closings for Labor Day

HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Labor Day
Monday, Sept. 7
Federal, state and local government offices: Closed.
Postal service: Closed; no delivery.
ABC stores: Open until 6 p.m.
Banks: Closed.
Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Closed.
Charlottesville Area Transit: Sunday level service on Monday.
Courts: Closed.
Schools: Closed.
Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Trash and recycling will not be picked up Monday. Service will resume Tuesday and be one day late through Saturday.
Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Closed.
McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Closed.
