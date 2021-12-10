Area and state seeing a resurgence in delta

“Our teams are incredibly tired,” he said. “They're stressed from two years of COVID care. So the decision not to try to protect yourself and your family also has implications for the health care system and everybody that needs to access it.”

Last year, the area saw a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths following the winter holidays and before the vaccine was widely available.

Next week marks one year since the vaccine arrived in the area. Since then, 70.1% of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the health district have received at least one dose, and 63.6 are fully vaccinated, according to the health district. About 24.3% have received a booster shot.

“The tragedy is that we're still seeing this large amount of infections that by and large, particularly those that end up in our hospital and our ICUs, are completely preventable,” Sifri said.

The state will likely surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases over the weekend. On Friday, the state had reported another 2,848, bringing the total to 994,069 cases.