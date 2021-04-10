 Skip to main content
Area AARP Tax-Aide program extends season; appointments still available
Area AARP Tax-Aide program extends season; appointments still available

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program in Central Virginia has extended its season.

The free program is open at Piedmont Virginia Community College by appointment only through May 11.

The site is open from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Appointments can be made by visiting taxaidecville.wordpress.com.

Those without access to the internet or email can call The Center at (434) 974-7756 and someone from AARP Tax-Aide will return their call.

Tax filers will bring their documents to their appointment, where an AARP Tax-Aide volunteer will go through the materials with the filer. A second appointment will be made for the filer to come back and view and sign their prepared return before it is electronically filed. 

The filing deadline for 2020 federal and Virginia tax returns was extended this year to May 17.

— Staff reports

