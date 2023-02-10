A Piedmont Virginia Community College discussion later this month will illuminate the design process of a sustainable building now under construction on PVCC’s campus.

The college is scheduled to host Michelle Amt, VMDO Architects’ principal and owner Kim Thompson Smith and the firm’s director of sustainability and inclusion Michelle Amt.

The representatives from the Charlottesville-headquartered firm will share their insights about the design and construction strategies for the future Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center.

The center is the first “net zero energy” community college project in Virginia, according to a PVCC statement. The building is scheduled to open in January of next year.

“Not only will the Woodrow W. Bolick Advanced Technology and Student Success Center be a hub for talent creation and student success, the Center will also model the importance of sustainable practices for our community,” PVCC President Jean Runyon said in a statement.

The event with VMDO will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 in the auditorium of PVCC’s Main Building.